Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

