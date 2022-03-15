Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,505 Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.