Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vericity stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vericity has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $22.03.

Get Vericity alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vericity stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vericity worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.