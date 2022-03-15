Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.3 days.

DFRYF stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Dufry has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $77.33.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

