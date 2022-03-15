Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 104.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

