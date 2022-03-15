Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 862,600 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,209,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

