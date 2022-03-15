Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will post $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Several research analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $344.66. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

