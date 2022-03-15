Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

