Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.21 on Friday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $664.09 million, a PE ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inogen by 383.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

