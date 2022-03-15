Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

