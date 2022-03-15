Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

