Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
BBDC opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $486.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 77.31%.
Barings BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.
