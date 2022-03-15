Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLGG. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,386 shares of company stock worth $120,201. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $4,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Super League Gaming by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

