Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

