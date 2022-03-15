Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $9.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
