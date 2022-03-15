Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,792 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $233,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $261,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of VECO opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

