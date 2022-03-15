Key Financial Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

