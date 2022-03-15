Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

3/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $75.00.

3/8/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $46.00 to $52.00.

3/1/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $52.00.

2/28/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/8/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

1/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

