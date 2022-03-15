Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,635,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.