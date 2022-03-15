Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

