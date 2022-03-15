$277.62 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will announce $277.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.09 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

