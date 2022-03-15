$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,430,000 after buying an additional 902,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after buying an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

