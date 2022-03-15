Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.38. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $10.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

