Short Interest in Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF) Grows By 26.9%

Metsä Board Oyj (OTCMKTS:MTSAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSAF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Metsä Board Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Separately, Danske raised Metsä Board Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MetsÃ¤ Board Oyj engages in folding boxboard, fresh fibre linerboard, and market pulp businesses. The company provides barrier boards, food service boards, and white kraft liners. It also offers lightweight paperboards for consumer goods and electronics, beauty care, cigarette, healthcare, beverage, food service and graphical packaging applications.

