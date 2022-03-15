Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 410,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $218.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

