Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.52.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.30. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $286.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $156,922,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.