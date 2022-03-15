Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

