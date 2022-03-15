Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 153 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02. Genel Energy has a one year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 193.20 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

GENL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.77) to GBX 192 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.54) to GBX 185 ($2.41) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.