Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Declares $0.84 Dividend

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £111.80 ($145.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £113.94. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 8,430 ($109.62) and a 52-week high of £136.40 ($177.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($188.56) to £190 ($247.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from £112 ($145.64) to £150 ($195.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($159.30) to £155 ($201.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.16) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £129.65 ($168.60).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

