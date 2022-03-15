Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Expands By 27.5%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTRUY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Daimler Truck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

