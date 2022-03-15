Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

