Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

