Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.82%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.39.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.