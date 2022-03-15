Cadence Bank NA Sells 241 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

PRU opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

