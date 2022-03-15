Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 416.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $525.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

