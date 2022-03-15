Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 324,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,874 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

