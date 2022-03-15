Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

