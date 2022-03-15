Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

