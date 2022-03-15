Veriti Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

SHW opened at $237.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average is $304.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.93 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

