Bogart Wealth LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

