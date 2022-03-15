Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 104,794 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,794 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

