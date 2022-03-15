Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to announce $175.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.77 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $126.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $737.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $741.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $792.18 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $819.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECVT. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.77 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

