Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after buying an additional 829,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 398,718 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 272,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

