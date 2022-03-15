Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006945 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00096784 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00282716 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.