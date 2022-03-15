Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

