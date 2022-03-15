Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 926 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after buying an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,241,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 549,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $142.03 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

