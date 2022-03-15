Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Metropolitan Bank worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of MCB stock opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.