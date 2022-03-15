Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $697.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $793.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

