Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the software’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,879 shares of company stock worth $8,998,926 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALTR stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -457.00 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

