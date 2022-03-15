Riverview Trust Co Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $155.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

