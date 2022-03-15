PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

